Morning Webcast – April 27, 2020

Morning News

by: KOLR 10 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up on Daybreak, eating healthy can be a challenge regularly. We’ll give you some tips to make sure you’re doing so under lockdown.

And, we’ve talked about virtual tours a lot lately because of COVID-19. Now, we’ll take a look at how universities plan to convince students to choose their school without even stepping foot on campus. 

Also, we’ve got advice about managing some funds, and making sure you’re spending money on your needs and not wants.

We’ll talk about these stories and more, this morning on Daybreak. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now