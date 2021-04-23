Morning Webcast – April 23, 2021

by: KOLR10 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up this morning on Daybreak – after two car-involved train wrecks, officials are offering tips on how to get yourself out of a dangerous situation on railroad tracks.

And, an anonymous person left an extremely generous donation to Community Foundation of the Ozarks on Earth Day – we have those details.

Also, some Walmarts in Springfield are implementing only self-checkout lanes. Community members share their thoughts on this new system.

These stories and more – this morning on Daybreak.

