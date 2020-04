SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up on Daybreak, businesses in Springfield will reopen in a few weeks. We’ll take a look at the testing capacity in our area.

And, after filing a lawsuit against the city of Springfield, Eden Village has come to an agreement with the city. We’ll explain what that means for the nonprofit.

Also, the University of Arkansas is trying to help students understand the virus during this pandemic.

We’ll talk about these stories and more, this morning on Daybreak.