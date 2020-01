SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An animal rescue organization is looking to aid three dogs that were abandoned at a state park earlier this week.

And, the fate of Tommy Morris Jr. lies in the hands of a judge. We’ll take you through the third and final day of his murder trial.

Also, new legislation in Jefferson City is to be discussed regarding referees – we’ll have the details and more this morning on Daybreak.

These stories and more, this morning on Daybreak.