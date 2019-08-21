Missouri officials confident about GM Wentzville plant expansion

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The state’s economic development director remains optimistic about landing a $1 billion expansion at the sprawling General Motors (GM) plant in eastern Missouri’s Wentzville.

The General Motors plant in Wentzville has about 4,600 employees, according to GM’s website (photo courtesy of GM website)

State Department of Economic Development (DED) Director Rob Dixon tells Missourinet that expansion would ensure that production stays in Wentzville long-term.

“GM is still looking at a possible $1 billion capitol investment in their plant in Wentzville,” Dixon says. “We’re in day-to-day conversations with General Motors. We are still under negotiations with them right now.”

Dixon spoke to Missourinet at the State Fair in Sedalia on Thursday. He’s optimistic.

“You know if we can get this done, we’d be confident that General Motors is going to be in Wentzville for a very long time and folks are going to have a place to work there. So that’s what it’s all about,” says Dixon.

Dixon says nothing has been finalized, adding that DED is confident “that we’re going to get there soon.”

GM’s Wentzville plant has about 4,600 employees. The plant produces vehicles such as the GMC Canyon and the Chevrolet Colorado.

Governor Mike Parson says GM has 178 suppliers across Missouri, with the plant supporting more than 12,000 jobs statewide.

Legislation aimed at attracting the expansion has been signed by the governor. It would provide $5 million per year in tax credits over ten years to automakers that invest at least $750 million in plant upgrades.

Wentzville, which is known as the “Crossroads of the Nation”, is one of Missouri’s fastest-growing cities. It sits on I-70 in St. Charles County.

Its current population is about 40,000. The city’s website notes Wentzville’s population skyrocketed from 6,896 in 2000 to 29,070 in the 2010 census.

Dixon says 300,000 Missourians work in the automotive industry.