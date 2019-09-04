MedDay – September 4, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has added aromatase inhibitors to its recommended medications for lowering breast cancer risk. The panel already recommends tamoxifen and raloxifene for at risk women 35 and older without symptoms.

A new study in JAMA shows more people are having MRI and CT scans, even though physician groups recommend less imaging. Medical testing can lead to over diagnosis, anxiety and radiation exposure. The latest research has one exception, rates for CT scans in children are declining.

And new data links soft drinks, both regular and diet, to an increased risk of death. Researchers studied 450,000 people from 10 European countries and found drinking two or more glasses a day increased a person’s risk.

Tom Hanson, CBS News – New York