MedDay – September 27, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of deaths linked to vaping has risen to at least 12 across the country. Confirmed and probable cases of lung injury have surpassed 800. The CDC has not pinpointed the cause and recommends people stop using e-cigarettes if they have concerns.

A new study out of Cardiff University suggests teens are more likely to cooperate with their mother’s requests when they’re said in a supportive or encouraging tone of voice. Researchers in the U.K. Say controlling tones can negatively impact teenagers’ emotional and behavioral responses.

And a total hip replacement may not yield much different results than a partial. That’s according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. It looked at 1,500 patients in 10 countries and found those who had total hip replacements reported better function, but a higher incidence of serious complications.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Hilary Lane, CBS News, New York