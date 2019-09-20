MedDay – September 20, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Walking may be a tool to help doctors identify the type of dementia a person has. Australian researchers find patients with Alzheimer’s disease or Lewy body dementia have unique walking patterns that have subtle differences when the types of dementia are compared.

Many people with depression also struggle with anxiety. Now a new study in the Lancet Psychiatry shows a common antidepressant may reduce symptoms of anxiety, weeks before depressive symptoms get better. Researchers say patients taking the drug feel less anxious so they feel better overall.

And if you are coping with headache and back pain, a new study suggests you aren’t alone. UK researchers find people with persistent back pain or persistent headaches are twice as likey to experience both disorders.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Kenneth Craig, CBS News – New York