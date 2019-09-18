MedDay – September 18, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new study finds mammography is effective at detecting breast cancer in men who are at high risk of developing the disease. Researchers at NYU Langone also found men with an immediate relative who had breast cancer, such as a mother or sister, were three times more likely to develop the disease.

CT scans are used to detect traumatic brain injuries in children, but they also expose the children to radiation. Now researchers from the University of Colorado say they’ve come up with a low-risk alternative to CT-scans that’s just as accurate. The new imaging method is called “fast MRI” and it doesn’t require children to remain motionless as long as MRIs do.

And early signs of adult diabetes can appear in children as young as 8 years old. Researchers in England found good cholesterol was already reduced in the blood of children as young as eight. Researchers say the findings could lead to earlier intervention.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Tom Hanson, CBS News – New York