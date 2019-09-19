MedDay – September 18, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — The American Academy of Neurology says people over age 65 should be screened every year for thinking and memory problems. The group says screening is important because mild cognitive impairment can be an early sign of dementia or a symptom of sleep problems, depression, medical illness or medications.

As a precaution, Novartis has announced it is stopping the distribution of all medications containing ranitidine, the generic version of Zantac. The FDA said last week it had detected low levels of a contaminant in the medication that can cause cancer.

And combo pills that treat high blood pressure and high cholesterol do the best job of lowering the risk of heart disease in low-income communities. Researchers say patients are more likely to stick to a medication routine if given only one pill to take instead of several.

