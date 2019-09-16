MedDay – September 16, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new Rutgers study shows doctors in the U.S. are increasingly prescribing off-label medications for children. Off-label means using medications in a manner not specifically-approved by the FDA. Researchers say the most frequently ordered off-label drugs were to treat respiratory infections, asthma and mental health disorders.

Three out of five parents say their teen has been in a car with a distracted driver. That’s according to a University of Michigan poll that finds loud music, cell phones and other teens in the car are top distractions. Almost half of parents say they try to limit their teen driving after dark as well as riding with more than two other peers.

New research links obesity to a six fold risk of developing type two diabetes. A team from Denmark found genetic risk and lifestyle, including alcohol intake, exercise and diet, also play a part in developing the illness. By 20-45, more than 600 million adults are expected to be living with diabetes.

Wendy Gillette, CBS News – New York