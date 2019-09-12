MedDay – September 12, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Adolescents who spend more than three hours a day using social media may be at a heightened risk for mental health problems. A Johns-Hopkins study looked at more than 6,000 12 to 15 year olds and found those who spent more than three hours on social media were more likely to report problems including depression, anxiety and loneliness as well as symptoms of aggression and anti-social.

Heart attack patients take longer to get medical help when the symptoms present gradually. Researchers in Chicago found patients who had a slow on-set of symptoms that gradually got worse took eight hours to seek treatment. That’s compared to less than three hours for patients with abrupt symptoms. Researchers say both situations require urgent help.

And even before a diagnosis of dementia, people with mild cognitive impairment may have changes in the brain depending on the type of dementia. Researchers in Singapore say the differences could be used to track changes early in people who go on to develop alzheimers disease or other types of dementia.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

