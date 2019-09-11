MedDay – September 11, 2019

Morning News

by: Tom Hanson

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new program is convincing more new mothers with high blood pressure to go for follow-up care. Researchers in Pittsburgh found the percentage of new moms who went for follow-up appointments six weeks after giving birth jumped more than 20 points when the women were given a home blood pressure cuff and were prompted to text their readings to a nurse.

The number of oral HPV infections among unvaccinated men dropped as the overall HPV vaccination rate rose according to a new JAMA study. Researchers say men likely benefited from herd protection due to the increased level of HPV vaccination in women.

And a new Yale study finds teens with severe opioid use disorder may benefit from opioid treatment medications. Researchers say only 2% – 5% of teens with an opiod use disorder currently receive medical treatment.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.
Tom Hanson, CBS News – New York

