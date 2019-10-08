MedDay – October 8, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new study shows mice exposed to electronic-cigarette smoke developed lung cancer. NYU School of Medicine researchers looked a small group of mice and found about 22% of mice exposed to E-cig smoke with nicotine developed cancer in the lung. They say the results are not meant to be compared to human cancer, but highlight that more study is needed on e-cigarettes and health.

Researchers say they’ve developed a new test for thyroid cancer that is about two-thirds more accurate than the diagnostic test currently used. 178 patients enrolled in the study with the University of Texas and Baylor College. researchers found the new test returned a false positive in only 10% of the cases and could have prevented 17 of those patients from undergoing unnecessary surgeries.

Regular exercise is beneficial for all cardiovascular patients no matter how old they are. That’s the conclusion of a new French study. Researchers found even patients 80 and older benefited from a 25-session cardiac rehabilitation program.

