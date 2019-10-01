MedDay – October 1, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — The CDC says it confirmed two more cases of measles last week, bringing this year’s total to 1,243. That’s the most since 1992, eight years before measles was declared to have been eradicated.

A new report suggests fish oil supplements may help ward off some kinds of cardiovascular disease. A team at Harvard University looked at studies that compared the effects of omega-3 fish oil. People who took the supplements were less likely to develop heart problems, though just as likely to suffer a stroke.

Researchers in England say coastal living can improve one’s mental health. Lower rates of anxiety, depression, and other mental disorders were discovered in areas closer to the sea. The finding was the same in both well-off seaside resort communities and in poorer harbor towns.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Meg Oliver, CBS News, New York