MedDay – June 8, 2021

NEW YORK, NY. — How staying up late on the weekends could be bad for your mental health and how diet could help in the battle against COVID-19. Elise Preston has some of the day’s top health stories.

Diet could play a role in how sick a person gets from COVID-19. New findings in the British Medical Journal show people with plant-based or fish-based diets were up to 73% less likely to experience severe symptoms. Doctors believe the nutrients found in vegetables and healthy fish help boost a person’s immune system.

Not listening to your body clock, could lead to higher rates of depression. A new study shows people whose sleep patterns vary tend to have poorer mental health reporting both anxiety and depression. British researchers are calling the symptoms “social jetlag,” night owls appear to be more impacted than early risers.

And new research in the annals of internal medicine looks at ways to safely reopen schools. Data shows that even while children can be asymptomic, social distancing, masking, teacher vaccinations and covid testing all help cut down community transmission. Researchers also found that transmission is substantially higher at high schools- compared to elementary schools.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories, Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.