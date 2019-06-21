MedDay – June 21, 2019

LONDON (CBS News) — New research finds one in three cancer survivors suffers from chronic pain. The pain is linked to prior cancer treatment and impacts nearly five and a half million Americans. Chronic pain has been linked to higher health care costs and a lower quality of life.

A new study shows adults still eat too much processed meat, despite cancer risks, and aren’t getting enough fish in their diets either. The amount of processed meat eaten hasn’t changed for nearly two decades. One quarter of adults are still eating more unprocessed red meat than the recommended level and less than 15 percent are eating the amount of fish nutritionists recommend.

The majority of women do not regret testing their embryos for abnormalities before undergoing IVF, according to new research. Experts at Northwestern and New York University found women are glad to know the results, even if the news is disappointing. The study looked at the emotional toll embryonic testing can take on women and the need for mental health services when patients make treatment decisions.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

