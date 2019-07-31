1  of  2
MedDay – July 31, 2019

by: Kenneth Craig

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new study finds the physical and emotional strain of moving homes during the first three months of pregnancy is linked to a greater risk of premature birth and low birth weight. Researchers in Washington State suggest doctors talk with patients about avoiding all stress.

Women with pre-eclampsia during pregnancy are five times more likely to have end-stage kidney disease later in life compared to women who don’t develop the condition. That’s the findings of a new Swedish study. Researchers point out, the overall risk is still small.

And, contrary to belief, a new study finds school fitness tests have little impact on student attitudes about physical education. In fact, research from Louisiana State University shows fitness testing may be a waste of valuable classroom time.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.
Kenneth Craig, CBS News – New York

