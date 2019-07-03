MedDay – July 3, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — US researchers say they have found a way to effectively eliminate HIV in animals. Scientists from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Temple University collaborated on the method that combines anti-retroviral drugs and gene editing to get rid of all traces of the virus in infected mice.

“We can generate genetic material that can find the virus in the latent state, bind to that virus and then use scissors, cutting enzymes to cut the virus out.” said Dr. Howard Gendelman of University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Researchers say if the method proves successful in people it could eliminate the need to permanently keep HIV-positive people on anti-retroviral medication.

A British study finds the risk of stilbirth increases with every week past term pregnancies at 37 weeks. Scientists say women should not be alarmed since the increased risk is still low. Data also shows black women are more likely to suffer stillbirth at all gestational ages compared to white women.

And another British study shows antibiotics can leave the lung vulnerable to flu viruses. Researchers found gut bacteria helps keep cells in the lung prepared to attack and that antibiotics disrupt that healthy gut bacteria.

