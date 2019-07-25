MedDay – July 25, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A study published in today’s “Journal of Endocrinology” suggests too much caffeine during pregnancy can damage a baby’s liver and contribute to liver disease in adulthood. Studying lab rats, Chinese researchers found the amount of caffeine in two to three cups of coffee a day is enough to change hormone and stress levels that lead to later liver issues.

Carrying extra weight in your 60s could accelerate brain aging by as much as a decade. A study of 1,300 senior citizens found those who were overweight had thinning in the cortex area of the brain, suggesting obesity is associated with reduced gray matter in the brain.

And raising the legal age to buy cigarettes from 18 to 21 reduces the odds of regular smoking in 18-to-20-year-olds by 40%. The study in the journal “addiction.” sixteen states have laws that prohibit selling cigarettes to costumers under 21.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Tom Hanson, CBS News – New York