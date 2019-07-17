MedDay – July 17, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new study from the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference shows having higher levels of physical activity may protect against cognitive decline and brain tissue loss from Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers say the benefits were seen even at modest levels of exercise, but were most striking around 89-hundred steps a day, just below the 10-thousand steps many people try to log.

The nation’s first state regulations to prevent sepsis appear to be working. New research in JAMA finds death rates from sepsis fell faster than expected in New York after a policy was put in place requiring hospitals to quickly implement protocols when sepsis is suspected.

And financial incentives help people stop smoking and stay smoke free. That’s according to a new review of research that looked at 33 studies involving more than 21,000 people from 8 countries.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Kenneth Craig, CBS News – New York