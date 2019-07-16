MedDay – July 16, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — The CDC says there were only 14 new reported cases of measles last week. There have been 1,123 individual cases of measles confirmed in 28 states so far this year.

People who wear a hearing aid for age-related hearing problems maintain better brain function over time compared to those who do not. That’s according to a new British study that found wearing a hearing aid may reduce the risk of dementia.

And, a new Canadian study links social media activity and television viewing to an increase in adolescent depression. The research showed that teens who spent more than the average amount of time on social media and watching tv over four years had an increased risk of severe symptoms of depression within the same time period. Researchers say regulating teens’ social media activity can help manage their depressed moods.

