MedDay – July 11, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new study finds mothers who have frequent migraines are more likely to have babies with colic. Researchers from the University of California say the risk was especially high if the mother had a headache 15 or more days a month. Colic is defined as excessive crying in otherwise healthy infants.

New findings suggest a possible link between sugary drinks and cancer. Researchers in France found that adding about a half cup more of sugary drinks to a person’s diet each day increased the person’s overall risk of cancer by 18%. The risk of breast cancer increased by 22%.

And new research finds no connection between mothers who received the flu vaccine while pregnant and health problems later on in their children. Researchers in the US and Canada followed the children until age five and found o elevated risk for cancer, infections or chronic diseases.

