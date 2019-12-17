MedDay – December 17, 2019

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– New research finds catching a cold lowers the odds of getting the flu at the same time. The reverse also seems to be true. Researchers in Scotland found those who have influenza are 70 percent less likely to also become infected with the rhinovirus – a type of virus that can cause the common cold.

A new study finds home hospital care decreases hospital readmissions, reduces cost and improves physical activity compared with traditional hospital care. Home hospital care includes nurse and physician home visits, intravenous medications and remote monitoring. Harvard researchers say they found no significant difference in quality or safety compared to traditional hospital care – which can have drawbacks such as increased risk of infections.

And researchers in Italy find people who ate chili peppers four times a week or more reduce their risk of dying from a heart attack by 40 percent. The main substance in chili peppers is capsaicin. It has been shown to reduce inflammation that can lead to the development of some diseases.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.