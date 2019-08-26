Breaking News
MedDay – August 26, 2019

Morning News

by: Hilary Lane

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CBS News) — New research suggests more doctors need to promote healthy lifestyle changes to patients who survived cancer. The study in the journal Cancer finds while 90% of primary care doctors recommend things like losing weight and quitting smoking to some cancer patients, only about 25% of oncologists and specialists do the same.

Caregivers of people with dementia are having trouble sleeping. New research from Baylor University shows caregivers lose up to three and a half hours of sleep weekly because of difficulty falling and staying asleep. Researchers say chronic stress is a factor and caregivers’ patients can also interrupt their sleep.

And e-cigarette adds are fueling the teen vaping craze. A new study shows children ages 12-17 who reported seeing e-cigarette ads in stores were twice as likely to start vaping within two and a half years. Researchers stress the importance of regulating marketing.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.
Hilary Lane, CBS News – New York

