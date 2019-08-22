MedDay – August 22, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — An international study finds that air pollution can be deadly. Research in the New England Journal of Medicine says exposure to toxic inhalable particles is linked to increased rates of cardiovascular and respiratory deaths. The study covered 24-countries and found even low levels of air pollution can increase the risk of death.

The World Health Organization is calling for a crackdown on plastic pollution. The group conducted research on microplastics in the environment and found very tiny pieces of plastic in drinking water, food and air. The study says there’s an urgent need for more research about the health impact.

And getting more exercise may substantially lower the risk of an early death. Research in The BMJ says 24 minutes per day of moderate activity, or five hours a day of light activity, cut the risk of early death in half for middle aged and older people. Light activity includes walking slowly, cooking, or washing dishes.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Hilary Lane, CBS News – New York