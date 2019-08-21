MedDay – August 21, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Beating cancer is often followed by a new health challenge. According to a study in “The Lancet,” cancer survivors have a greater risk of developing blood clots and heart problems. The researchers say survivors should be closely monitored for signs of cardiovascular disease.

High blood pressure may reduce brain function over time. Researchers at University College London say mid-life hypertension can lead to brain disorders in old age. They say the finding underscores the importance of keeping blood pressure in check.

A study in the Journal of the American Heart Association aims to dispel the myth that women suffer different heart attack symptoms than men. It found that female patients are more likely to experience ‘typical’ signs like radiating pain and nausea. Women are also more likely to receive an incorrect diagnosis and sub-standard care.

