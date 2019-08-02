MedDay – August 2, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A test to identify Alzheimer’s disease up to two decades before patients develop memory loss could become available in a few years. Researchers from Washington University School of Medicine say the test measures the presence of a specific protein in the blood and in testing has been 94% accurate.

A new study shows jogging is the best exercise for people predisposed to obesity. Researchers in Taiwan also found walking, mountain climbing and certain types of dance and yoga helped keep weight off. Cycling, stretching, and swimming, however, did not counteract obesity genes.

And yellow lens glasses are marketed for night-time driving, but a new study finds they do not improve visibility. Researchers at Harvard Medical School found the lenses did not make it easier to spot pedestrians and did not reduce headlight glare.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Kenneth Craig, CBS News – New York