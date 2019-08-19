MedDay – August 19, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Accepting unvaccinated children as patients could lead to doctors losing a significant number of their vaccinated patients. A University of Michigan poll finds that over 40% of parents would be “very likely” or “somewhat likely” to switch their child’s doctor rather than expose them to unvaccinated children.

A study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests a link between gastric reflux disease and chronic jaw pain. Researchers say anxiety and poor sleep are often seen in patients suffering from both disorders.

More studies are needed to address the specific medical needs of young people who identify as LGBTQ. That’s according to an article in the journal “Pediatrics” which identifies only nine studies in the past 20 years that examine health care for non-heterosexual teens and children. The authors note that sexual minority youth are far more likely to develop substance abuse and mental health issues, and are more likely to be targets of abuse.

Marc Liverman, CBS News – New York