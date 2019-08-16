MedDay – August 16, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — One out of 14 seniors suffers a silent stroke after surgery. Research in the Lancet says the strokes appear on brain scans after elective, non-cardiac operations. The study says these strokes double the risk of cognitive decline within a year.

Patients waiting for hip replacements were asked to rate their level of pain. The study in the Bone and Joint Journal found nearly 20% describe the discomfort as extreme – or worse than death. For patients waiting for knee replacements, 12% describe a similar level of pain.

And the Centers for Disease Control is updating its recommendations for who needs the HPV vaccine. The guidelines suggest immunizations at age 11 or 12 to protect against cancer caused by human papillomavirus. For adults who missed those shots, the CDC now recommends catch-up vaccines up to age 26.

Kenneth Craig, CBS News – New York