MedDay – August 15, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — More than a third of non-smoking children and teens in the U.S. are exposed to secondhand smoke according to new CDC statistics. The percentage is higher for those between the ages of 3 to 11 than for adolescents and teens. The CDC also says the exposure increased as family income decreased.

A new initiative in Michigan is having success cutting down on opioid-prescriptions. Surgeons statewide reduced the number of pills prescribed to patients undergoing nine common operations by nearly a third without increasing patients’ pain. Patients even reported taking only half the pills in the reduced prescriptions. Researchers credit the drop, in part, to pre-surgery counseling about pain expectations.

And contrary to the popular belief that women are better multitaskers than men, a new study from the University of Germany finds no difference between the genders when it comes to performing two tasks at the same time. The researchers found women and men performed equally in terms of reaction time and accuracy.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Tom Hanson, CBS News – New York