MedDay – August 13, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new study suggests pediatricians can help parents to quit smoking when they bring their child in for an office visit. Researchers in Massachusetts found intervention services offering parents who smoke nicotine patches, gum, and other support resulted in a 2% decline in smoking rates over a one year period.

Harvard researchers studying Parkinson’s disease say estrogen may one day be used to help delay and reduce severe symptoms. Doctors found male and female lab mice benefited from brain-selective estrogen treatments.

And a warning from doctors in the UK for patients wearing dentures. Surgeons emphasize the importance of removing false teeth before general anesthesia to avoid inhaling or swallowing them during the operation.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Hilary Lane, CBS News – New York