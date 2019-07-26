Local teen collects bras for women in a tough situation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At 17 years old a local high school student is making an effort to improve the lives of other women in her community.

She’s doing so by collecting bras! You read that right, it’s called Bra-Palooza.

Meagan Vawter is a senior at New Covenant Academy. She came up with the idea after working on a project about homeless women and hygiene. The project taught her that bras are one of the items shelters and clothing banks get very few of.

Admisison to the event Thursday night was a new bra to be donated to Harmony House and Least of These.

Meagan helped collect over 500 bras during the event.

Megan said this about the future of the bra drive, “as of this morning, we counted and we had 505. I decided that if it goes over really well, i’m going to do it again next year. Check out the event on facebook. There’s a lot of information about it on there. You can private message me. I’m a host and my mom Bonnie Vawter is a host.”

Bra-Palooza also had several local organizations and vendors, prizes, music, a photo booth and other special guests.

If you couldn’t attend, you can still drop off bras at Harmony House and Least of These.