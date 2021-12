DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. -- The Douglas County, Missouri Sheriff's office posted a warning Tuesday about a man who they say is armed and dangerous, and may be headed to Arkansas after stealing a car.

The Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook accusing Terry Puckett, who is also known as Levi Puckett, of stealing a car at gunpoint in Easter Douglas County Monday night. The stolen car is a blue 2011 Toyota Camry with the license ND5B0N. The Sheriff's office says this happened on Highway 14 by Twin Bridges.