‘It’s bad’: Water rescues begin as Imelda soaks east Texas

Angel Marshman carries a gas can as he walks through floodwaters from Tropical Depression Imelda to get to his flooded car, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Galveston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Rain from Tropical Depression Imelda deluged parts of Texas and Louisiana on Thursday, prompting hundreds of water rescues, a hospital evacuation and road closures in areas east of Houston that were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey two years ago.

Forecasters warned that Imelda could bring up to 35 inches (90 centimeters) of rain this week in some areas of Texas through Friday. The storm system also brought the risk of severe weather and prompted tornado warnings Thursday morning in the areas hit hardest by the flooding.

No reports of deaths or injuries related to the storm were immediately reported Thursday.

A truck and trash can wade in the water on 39th Street during Tropical Storm Imelda in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Kelsey Walling/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Angel Marshman opens the back door to his flooded car as he stands in floodwaters from Tropical Depression Imelda Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Galveston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Angel Marshman wades through floodwaters from Tropical Depression Imelda after trying to start his flooded car Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Galveston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A postman walks through the flooded streets from Tropical Depression Imelda as he deliver mail Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Galveston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A postal truck drives through floodwaters from Tropical Depression Imelda, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Galveston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Paco Vargas pushes floodwaters from Tropical Depression Imelda away from his business Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Galveston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Rafael Jackson tucks an umbrella under a kiosk before fishing at the flooded boat ramp at Dickinson Bayou in Dickinson, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The bayou was swollen after Tropical Depression Imelda made landfall along the coast. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Gabino Hernandez walks down a flooded section of West Nasa Road in Webster, Texas on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Floodwaters from Clear Creek inundated the area from Tropical Depression Imelda. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Mark Bazan, left, Lola Sierra, center, holding her baby, Melani, and Amanda Huschle look out over their flooded yard in the 5900 block of Avenue R in Galveston, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, after heavy rain from Tropical Depression Imelda caused street flooding on the island. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Cheryl Stephens takes advantage of a break in the rain from Tropical Depression Imelda, to check out the high water in her neighborhood at 69th Street and Heards Lane in Galveston, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

A couple wades through high water on 59th Street near Avenue S in Galveston, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, as heavy rain from Tropical Depression Imelda caused street flooding on the island. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Terry Spencer carries his daughter, Trinity, through high water on 59th Street near Stewart Road in Galveston, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, as heavy rain from Tropical Depression Imelda caused street flooding on the island. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

According to Matagorda County Constable Bill Orton, Sargent received 22 inches of rain since Imelda started impacted the area on Tuesday. Photographed from above Sargent, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. ( Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The hull of a boat is tipped over in Sargent, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. According to Matagorda County Constable Bill Orton, the area received 22 inches of rain since Imelda started impacting the area Tuesday. ( Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Trucks drive down Carancahua Street to enter neighborhoods in Sargent, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Imelda has deluged parts of Southeast Texas with nearly 20 inches of rain, but officials in Houston and surrounding communities said Wednesday that so far there have been no severe impacts from the tropical depression. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A car passes a fallen tree, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Houston, as heavy rain from Tropical Depression Imelda falls. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Susan Molina brings her trash can back to her house on 43rd Street while Tropical Storm Imelda causes rain and street flooding in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Molina’s trashcan floated several blocks away from her house. (Kelsey Walling/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Galveston city employees continue their trash route through Tropical Storm Imelda on 39th Street in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Kelsey Walling/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

A United Postal Service truck creates a wake on 39th Street as Tropical Storm Imelda rains down on Galveston, Texas on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The storm has not caused damage in businesses or houses as of Wednesday afternoon. ( Kelsey Walling/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

A pedestrian sports a rain poncho while walking past the Galveston Bookshop on 23rd Street during Tropical Storm Imelda on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Galveston, Texas. (Kelsey Walling/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

In Winnie, a town of about 3,200 people located 60 miles (95 kilometers) east of Houston, a hospital was evacuated and water is inundating several homes and businesses. The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said Winnie is “being devastated by rising water” and water rescues are ongoing.

The worst of the flooding is east of Houston, and some local officials said the rainfall Thursday is causing flooding worse than what happened during Hurricane Harvey .

In Beaumont, a city of just under 120,000 people that’s located about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) from the Gulf of Mexico, authorities said all service roads are impassable and two local hospitals are inaccessible, the Beaumont Enterprise reported. The Beaumont Police Department said on Twitter that 911 has received requests for more than 250 high water rescues and 270 evacuations.

“It’s bad. Homes that did not flood in Harvey are flooding now,” Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said. During Harvey, Beaumont’s only pump station was swamped by floodwaters , leaving residents without water service for more than a week.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for several counties, saying “life-threatening amounts of rainfall” have fallen and more is expected in the area Thursday. Imelda’s center was located about 110 miles (180 kilometers) north of Houston early Thursday and was moving north-northwest at 5 mph (7 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center.

Heavy rainfall occurred Wednesday in many areas and spawned several weak tornadoes in the Baytown area, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Houston, damaging trees, barns and sheds and causing minor damage to some homes and vehicles.

Coastal counties, including Brazoria, Matagorda and Galveston, were hit hard by rainfall through Wednesday. Sargent, a town of about 2,700 residents in Matagorda County, had received nearly 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain since Tuesday.

Karen Romero, who lives with her husband in Sargent, said Wednesday this was the most rain she has had in her neighborhood in her nine years living there.

“The rain (Tuesday) night was just massive sheets of rain and lightning storms,” said Romero, 57.

She said her home, located along a creek, was not in danger of flooding as it sits on stilts, like many others nearby.

In the Houston area, the rainfall flooded some roadways Wednesday, stranding drivers, and caused several creeks and bayous to rise to high levels.

The National Hurricane Center said Imelda weakened to a tropical depression after making landfall Tuesday near Freeport, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph).

The weather service said Imelda is the first named storm to impact the Houston area since Hurricane Harvey dumped nearly 50 inches (130 centimeters) of rain on parts of the flood-prone city in August 2017, flooding more than 150,000 homes in the Houston area and causing an estimated $125 billion in damage in Texas.

Associated Press writer Jill Bleed contributed to this report from Little Rock, Arkansas.