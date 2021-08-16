How students and staff can learn about the city’s environmental efforts

Springfield, Mo. — You may not know what the City of Springfield’s Environmental Services does since many things related to the environment may stay behind the scenes.

But it turns out they can come to you to demonstrate what they do or, better yet, you can even go to them to better understand how it protects local air, water, land.

Laurie Davis, the education outreach coordinator, says programs are available in-person or virtually. For example, Laurie can come to the classroom or have students, or even work staff and community groups, come to a facility for a field trip.

Some of the topics they cover include:

· Landfill design features: learn how the landfill can protect air, water, and land resources.

· From trash to treasure: what recycled materials can become. An early learner version of this program is available and is approximately 30 minutes in length.

· Recycle right: Learn how to determine what to recycle, what not to recycle, and how to avoid contamination.

· Wastewater treatment process: the steps in cleaning wastewater to be returned to a natural stream environment.

· Vermicomposting: how to set up a worm bin as an alternative to regular composting.

· Care about the air: Learn why clean air matters and how to keep our air clean.

· Toys from Trash: Discover how the recycling bin is a treasure chest of materials for creating toys! This is a make-and-take session.

· Collaborating and customizing: Laurie and her tea can help develop and implement sessions and topics by request. Some examples include a school lunch waste audit, composting and school gardens, careers in environmental services, environmental storytime options.

Field trips:

Tours of the City’s Environmental Services facilities included the landfill, the yard waste recycling center, household chemical collection center, recycling center, wastewater treatment plant.

They also offer a program focused on the local stormwater system and keeping waterways clean by sending only rain down the storm drain.

Laurie says the field trips are an interactive way to learn, providing participants with a close-up view – and smell – of the processes in each of these facilities.

Contact Laurie Davis for scheduling virtual or in-class programs and field trips.

It doesn’t cost teachers, businesses or groups anything!

Call Laurie at 417-864-2007 or email laurie.davis@springfieldmo.gov



Check out more info here.