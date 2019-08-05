Fuel truck crash closes US 60 east of Springfield

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield emergency responders are working to put out a large fire in the median of US 60 near Rogersville.

Calls came in around 6:00 AM Monday morning of a fuel truck that was crashed in the median.

Eastbound and Westbound lanes on US 60 were closed for half an hour while emergency crews surveyed the scene.

We have not been able to confirm the condition of the driver.

People driving by the blaze reported that they could feel the heat from inside their cars.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

