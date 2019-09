GASSVILLE, Ar. — Some residents in the Ozarks woke up to an earthquake at around 2 this morning in Gassville, Arkansas.

The US Geological survey confirmed that a 3.7 magnitude quake struck around then.

It’s worth noting, the Twin Lakes area is considered part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which covers parts of Missouri, Arkansas and six other states.

