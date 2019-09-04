Dorian begins slow trek nudging U.S. coastline

Hurricane Dorian fast facts

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 2 storm, was hitting portions Florida’s northeastern coast with tropical storm conditions as it began what’s expected to be a slow trip north virtually parallel to the U.S. shoreline.

The hurricane clobbered the Bahamas for 48 hours. Thousands of homes are believed to be damaged or destroyed and tens of thousands don’t have drinking water.

Efforts to reach stranded residents were being hampered by floodwaters.

Seven people were confirmed dead on the Bahamas’ Abaco Islands and officials expect the death toll to rise.

Hurricane Dorian began lashing Florida’s east coast on Tuesday evening. The Category 2 storm devastated the Bahamas for nearly 48 hours, destroying thousands of homes and leaving tens of thousands of people without drinking water.

As the storm approached the U.S., more than 2 million residents in Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina were warned to evacuate.

As of 5 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. Its core was some 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida, and it was moving north-northwest at 8 mph. Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 60 miles from Dorian’s center and tropical storm-force winds extended outward up to 175 miles.

Hurricane Dorian’s projected path as of 5 a.m. on September 4, 2019NOAA / NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

Dorian heading up U.S. coast

Hurricane Dorian may have spared the U.S. coastline its worst but the storm was still very much a force to be reckoned with early Wednesday.

Dorian’s core “will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through tonight. The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning,” the National Hurricane center said.

With maximum sustained winds near 105 mph with higher gusts, the storm was a category 2 hurricane.

“Some weakening is expected during the next couple of days, and Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days,” the hurricane center said.

“Tropical storm conditions were are currently affecting portions of the northeastern coast of Florida, and should begin along the Georgia coast later this morning,” the center added.

The center stressed that Dorian could produce significant storm surges, heavy rain and high winds in the four states.

“It’s decimated. Apocalyptic”

Bahamians rescued victims of Hurricane Dorian with jet skis and a bulldozer as the U.S. Coast Guard, Britain’s Royal Navy and a handful of aid groups tried to get food and medicine to survivors and take the most desperate people to safety.

Airports were flooded and roads impassable after the most powerful storm to hit the Bahamas in recorded history parked over Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, pounding them with winds up to 185 mph (295 kph) and torrential rain before finally moving on.

The storm’s punishing winds and muddy brown floodwaters destroyed or severely damaged thousands of homes, crippled hospitals and trapped people in attics. “It’s total devastation. It’s decimated. Apocalyptic,” said Lia Head-Rigby, who helps run a local hurricane relief group and flew over the Bahamas’ hard-hit Abaco Islands. “It’s not rebuilding something that was there; we have to start again.”