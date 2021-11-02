Doctor: As COVID shots become available for children, flu vaccine just as important

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As Pfizer is expecting CDC approval for its vaccine for children 5-11 years old, a pediatrician at Mercy, Dr. Laura Waters says the flu vaccine is just as important. And the two are safe to be taken at the same time.



Dr. Waters explained the Pfizer vaccine looks promising for kids and says many of her patients’ parents are anxious for it to become available for their kids. But there are some who still have some concerns.

“Some are hesitant and that’s ok; we recommend that you continue to mask your kids and protect them until you are comfortable,” said Dr. Waters.

Nationwide, hundreds of kids in the 5-11 age group have been hospitalized with Covid and 94 have died. Dr. Waters says the majority of children will do well, but the long-term effects of Covid are still unknown.

“We always want to prevent things rather than have things,” Dr. Waters said.

The vaccine for children is a lower dose, a third of the adult dose because children don’t require as much to make the antibodies needed.

When it comes to myocarditis, Dr. Waters says one to two children/teen in every 100,000 people will develop it. and there is less of a risk with the vaccine.



Although some parents are looking forward to the Covid-19 vaccine for their children, Dr. Waters says don’t forget about the flu vaccine this season, as more children die from flu than from Covid and are also more likely to catch it.