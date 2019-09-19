Box Office Buzz – September 19, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Hello Movie Maniacs! It is Springfield’s Own Brad Pitt’s year and I couldn’t be happier for yet another release “Ad Astra” (20Th Century Fox) – Astronaut Roy McBride undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe. Director James Gray has said it will feature “the most realistic depiction of space travel that’s been put in a movie.” Another tidbit for you, the title means “to the stars” in Latin.

Many, many are super excited by the release of “Downtown Abbey” (Focus Features) This is the continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. Maggie Smith and the rest of the cast are back!

And, “Rambo: Last Blood” (Lionsgate) – Sly Stallone is BACK as Rambo! And, he must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. And, just for the record, Stallone stated in late 2018 that this would be the last “Rambo” film, saying that his character would “finally find what he assumes to be peace.” However, at Cannes 2019, Stallone stated that he would continue to play the character of John Rambo, should “Rambo: Last Blood” prove to be successful. I knew it!

On Blu Ray this week it’s “Dark Phoenix” (20Th Century Fox) – Of course this is from the “X-Men” series. Jean Grey begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all of humanity. I have to admit, I was pretty excited about this flick, then I wasn’t. Way too much CGI and pretty boring! Sorry to report that!

Tell me what you’re thinking! I want to know what flicks you’re looking forward to as the fall/winter and Holiday movies approach! Find me on Facebook and sometimes on Instagram, even Twitter!

