Box Office Buzz – October 3, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hello Movie Maniacs! I am so very excited. I’ve been waiting for this flick for so long. Finally to feast our eyes on: “Joker” (Warner Bros.)! The incredibly talented Joaquin Phoenix masterfully portrays Arthur Fleck/The Joker in this standalone story by director Todd Phillips. This is the first film for the DC Black Label. This take on the character centers around an origin of the iconic arch nemesis and is an in depth exploration that shows a man disregarded by society. This is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. Also gracing the screen is Mr. Robert DeNiro! Oh my, this is exciting!

A few cool tidbits about this flick. This production has a $55 million dollar budget. This is like nothing compared to a normal “comic book movie.” “Joker” is the first theatrical live-action Batman spin-off since Catwoman and the first live-action Batman related film to be given a certified R rating. You know how I love casting tidbits! Leonardo DiCaprio and Bill Skarsgard (who we know best as Pennywise from IT) were rumored to play the Joker prior to Phoenix. And, finally Phoenix was good friends with the late Heath Ledger who won an Oscar for his portrayal as The Joker in 2008’s The Dark Knight.

Tops at the box, “Abominable” leads the pack, followed by “Downton Abbey” and my fave on screens right now, “Hustlers”!

New on Blu-Ray this week, the super hero theme continues, “Spiderman: Far From Home” (Columbia Pictures) Following the events of 2019’S “Avengers: Endgame”, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. I just loved watching this flick. And, I think Tom Holland is an excellent Spidey!

