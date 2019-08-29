Box Office Buzz – August 29, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hello Movie Maniacs! Guess what? There is nothing major new on Springfield screens this weekend! I do think Labor Day weekend is a great weekend to catch up on some of Summer’s best. I’m going to share my top 10. Four of which are still in theaters now!

Best of Summer:

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (still in theaters) Avengers: Endgame Spider-Man: Far From Home Art Of Racing In The Rain (still in theaters) Men In Black International Yesterday Booksmart Good Boys (still in theaters) Toy Story 4 Lion King (still in theaters)

Honorable mention you can see now as well is “Peanut Butter Falcon” (Roadside Attractions) – A boy with Down Syndrome runs away from his care home to make his dream of becoming a wrestler come true. Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson star. I just love the heart of this story and its simple excellent performances.

“Angel Has Fallen” with Gerard Butler led the box office followed by the super enjoyable “Good Boys” and then, the faith based “Overcomer” rounded out the top three!

Holiday weekends are often big weeks for Blu-Ray releases and this is one of them! “Rocketman” (Paramount Pictures) This is the musical fantasy about Elton John’s breakthrough years. Taron Egerton masterfully stars … I mean he is Elton in this!

“Godzilla: King of Monsters” (Warner Bros.) A crypto-zoological agency faces off against a battery of monsters, including the mighty Godzilla!

And, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (A24) A young man searches for home in the changing city that seems to have left him behind.

