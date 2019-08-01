Box Office Buzz – August 1, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hello Movie Maniacs! New at the box this weekend is “The Fast & Furious Present: Hobbs & Shaw” (Universal Pictures) Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. Dwayne the Rock Johnson and Jason Statham star in this spin-off flick from the oh so popular Fast and Furious series. This movie takes place two years after the events of 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious”. The idea of a “Fast & Furious” spin-off featuring Hobbs and Shaw first emerged during filming of “The Fate of the Furious,” after producers and studios execs took note of the comedic chemistry between Johnson and Statham throughout their scenes together. After news of the spin-off, originals Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson publicly criticized it for damaging the F&F “family.” Now, now kids, let’s calm down, these movies are fun and there’s enough money to be made on all the flicks.

Brand new on Blu-Ray this week is “Long Shot” (Summit Entertainment) – A journalist reunites with his childhood crush, now one of the most influential women in the world. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, she hires him as her speechwriter and sparks fly. This movie stars Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron. I really enjoyed this movie. And, I do not often see Theron in much of, if any, comedic capacity.

You know, I have not mentioned a great idea this Summer season and that’s the tradition of the drive-in! There are a couple of options for you, Sunset Drive-In in Aurora (about 45 minutes from Springfield) at sunsetauroradrivein.com, and 66 Drive-In in Carthage (a little over an hour from SGF) at 66drivein.com!

We want you to win our great prize pack from the Alamo Drafthouse. A pair of tickets and $20 in food and beverage. Get in those recliners and be waited on hand and foot. You can win a pair of passes to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and $20 in food and beverage from The Backlot! Go to ozarksfirst.com, go to the contest/events tab, see Box Office Buzz and there you go! I look forward to seeing you next time!