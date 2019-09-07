More tropical storms are brewing on both sides of the US as Dorian makes its way out

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at 17:00 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, churning over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas on Sunday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, its 185 mph winds ripping off roofs and tearing down power lines as hundreds hunkered in schools, churches and other shelters. (NOAA via AP)

(CNN) — Dorian is making its last gasps as it moves up the North American coast, but the National Hurricane Center has its eye on two other storms brewing on either side of the United States.

Neither storm is predicted at this time to reach land, but the NHC is monitoring them as they move and develop.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is currently in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

At 990 miles away from the nearest land (the Azores, an archipelago in the mid-Atlantic), current forecasts from the National Hurricane Center have it moving west toward the United States before making a turn to the northeast and fizzling out.

But for now, the NHC says, it’s struggling over the open central Atlantic. But it’s expected to gain strength and become a hurricane Sunday.

No watches or warnings have been extended yet, but Gabrielle’s windspeed was at 50 mph Saturday morning and are forecast to reach hurricane levels by Sunday as it moves in the direction of the United States, according to the NHC.

Tropical Storm Juliette

On the Pacific side of the continent sits Tropical Storm Juliette.

Juliette is about 1,090 miles from the southern tip of Baja California, the NHC said.

No warnings or watches have been issued for Juliette. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, but it is expected to weaken steadily. “Juliette is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low Saturday,” the NHC said.