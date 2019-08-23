Breaking News
More than 50 animals seized from Columbia home

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Animals control officers have removed 47 cats, three dogs and two birds from a Columbia home.

KMIZ reports that the city animal control spokesman says a caller contacted the office Aug. 1 to report that some of the cats at the home looked unhealthy. Workers visited the home and advised the owner to remove some of the animals and obtain vaccinations and city licenses for the others.

But when they returned Monday, there were even more animals at the property. And investigators couldn’t find vaccination records or pet records for any of the animals.

The animals were seized from the home Wednesday and taken to the Central Missouri Humane Society. The influx of animals prompted the nonprofit to stop taking in cats until further notice.

