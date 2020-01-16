More than 40 employers expected at Missouri Job Center event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– For the first time in 2020, the Missouri Job Center is hosting a multi-industry hiring event. The event, which takes place at the Job Center’s office on Sunshine, is set to host 46 employers.

The participating companies, as listed by the Job Center, include:

Arrow Senior Living

Bass Pro Shops

Braums

Buckhorn

Burrell Behavioral Health

Chase

Cintas

Citizens Memorial Hospital

Corporate Technologies Advantage

CoxHealth

CoxHealth at Home

Easy Living

Express Employment Professionals

Gold Mountain Communications

Good Samaritan Boys Ranch

Greene County

Guaranty Bank

Holloway America

Home Instead

Jack Henry & Associates

Job Finders

McCormick & Co

Mediacom

Mercy Hospital

Mister Car Wash

Nothum Food Processing

Oasis Hotel & Convention Center

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Co

Ozarks Regional YMCA

Penmac Staffing

Peoplelink Staffing

Phoenix Home Care & Hospice

Poor Boy Tree Service

QPS Employment Group

Rapid Robert’s

Red Monkey Foods

Reliable Chevrolet & Infinity

Springfield Public Schools

The ARC of the Ozarks

The Kitchen

The Wooten Co

Trugreen Lawn Care & Outdoor Pest

TTEC

Walmart

We Care Associates

Representatives from each company will be present at the event to answer any questions about company job openings.

The Job Center encourages attendees to “dress appropriately and bring copies of their resume if possible.”

For more information on the event, contact the Missouri Job Center at 417-841-3389 or ktrombetta@springfieldmo.gov.