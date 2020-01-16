More than 40 employers expected at Missouri Job Center event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– For the first time in 2020, the Missouri Job Center is hosting a multi-industry hiring event. The event, which takes place at the Job Center’s office on Sunshine, is set to host 46 employers.
The participating companies, as listed by the Job Center, include:
- Arrow Senior Living
- Bass Pro Shops
- Braums
- Buckhorn
- Burrell Behavioral Health
- Chase
- Cintas
- Citizens Memorial Hospital
- Corporate Technologies Advantage
- CoxHealth
- CoxHealth at Home
- Easy Living
- Express Employment Professionals
- Gold Mountain Communications
- Good Samaritan Boys Ranch
- Greene County
- Guaranty Bank
- Holloway America
- Home Instead
- Jack Henry & Associates
- Job Finders
- McCormick & Co
- Mediacom
- Mercy Hospital
- Mister Car Wash
- Nothum Food Processing
- Oasis Hotel & Convention Center
- O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Co
- Ozarks Regional YMCA
- Penmac Staffing
- Peoplelink Staffing
- Phoenix Home Care & Hospice
- Poor Boy Tree Service
- QPS Employment Group
- Rapid Robert’s
- Red Monkey Foods
- Reliable Chevrolet & Infinity
- Springfield Public Schools
- The ARC of the Ozarks
- The Kitchen
- The Wooten Co
- Trugreen Lawn Care & Outdoor Pest
- TTEC
- Walmart
- We Care Associates
Representatives from each company will be present at the event to answer any questions about company job openings.
The Job Center encourages attendees to “dress appropriately and bring copies of their resume if possible.”
For more information on the event, contact the Missouri Job Center at 417-841-3389 or ktrombetta@springfieldmo.gov.