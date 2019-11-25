More than 20 children adopted in KC during National Adoption Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 20 children in the Kansas City area are celebrating adoption this weekend.

It was National Adoption Day and one family is thankful for a double blessing after waiting for more than 1,000 days.

Two sisters, Layla and Lily, were placed with the Leseberg family in Olathe after a family tragedy.

Yesterday in court, the family signed papers in a ceremony that even brought tears to the eyes of a veteran judge.

The family said their adoption journey has been worth it.

“One day we were asked to babysit and they never left our house so it’s been three years and a lot of heartaches,” mother Becky Leseberg said. “We love them so much and they are happy and they’re just sweet little angels that were given to us. That’s what we tell them. God gave them to us.”

The girls now have four older, and protective, brothers ranging in age from 18 to 24.