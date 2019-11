More than 2 million pounds of chicken recalled due to possible metal contamination

U.S. (CBS NEWS) – More than two million pounds of chicken products have been recalled by Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. over fears they “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

According to the FSIS, the contaminated items were produced between October 21, 2019, and November 4, 2019. The contaminated products include a slew of Simmons Foods, Inc.’s ready-to-cook items, including whole chicken, wings, and breast meat. The tainted meat was shipped to “institutions in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.”

“Food safety is a very serious matter at Simmons. That is why Simmons has issued a precautionary and voluntary recall,” Simmons said in a statement. “We are working closely with regulatory authorities and affected customers to expedite this product recall.”

Thus far, there have been no confirmed reports of any health issues related to the consumption of affected Simmons products.