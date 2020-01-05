More details about DISH taking KOLR off its channel line-up

If you are a DISH customer, there is a disruption in service.

At 6 p.m. on Friday night — without advance notice — DISH removed KOLR10 from its channel line-up.

Our parent company, Mission Broadcasting, has been working over the past several weeks to reach a fair agreement with DISH and we will continue to negotiate in the hopes of returning our signal to DISH subscribers as soon as possible.

To show what KOLR10’s programming means to you, you can call DISH at 1-800-333-3474.

And while the negotiations continue, in most cases a simple antenna could help you get our channel.

For assistance, you can call our office during normal business hours at 417-862-1010.